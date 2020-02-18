About this product
These disposable vaporizers come charged and ready to use! While not necessary, they can also be recharged as desired with a standard micro usb to ensure that you will always have sufficient battery power for the strength of the draws you prefer and for the entire duration of the 1 full gram of cured resin inside.
The devices are manufactured in a cGMP and ISO 9001 certified facility. The oil touching components are tested and certified to applicable FDA CFR standards. The mouthpiece is made from medical grade BPA free plastic. All components are RoHS tested. The construction is a stainless steel vent tube with a ceramic coil with a natural cotton saturation barrier.
Each and every device is tested post filling to ensure it reaches the consumer in perfect working order.
The oil quality is an ultra-low temperature non-volatile full spectrum extract. The fats waxes are removed via proprietary ultra-low temperature winterisation and filtering process to maintain integrity of the full spectrum extract. It's true strain-specific extraction, each batch contains nothing but the strain being produced. The biomass is supplied from a single source Pacific Stone farm with no added distillate. Each vaporizer is tested 3 times during the extraction process: pre-extraction biomass test, pre-filling test and CA Cat 3 Compliance tested.
About this strain
Wedding Cake, also known as "Triangle Mints #23," is a potent type of indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies. The Wedding Cake strain provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain yields a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content. Wedding Cake has soared in popularity over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019.
Wedding Cake growing info
Wedding Cake is a popular strain choice for both intermediate and advanced growers. This strain can be grown indoors and outdoors. You can expect a flowering time of 7-9 weeks. When grown outside, Wedding Cake will finish between September through October. This strain offers an average yield.
Wedding Cake effects
About this brand
Trusted quality and consistency, flavor and nose, availability and affordability. Greenhouse Grown in Santa Barbara County. Nothing is outsourced. 100% flower pre-rolls, premium flower, and full-spectrum single-source 1g sauce vaporizers.
