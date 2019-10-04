Original 50mg Balance Caramel - Periodic Edibles
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
Simple, Whole Plant, Infusion Method
Strain Specific Canna-Butter
Product Details
Effects: Balanced
Recipe: Classic Soft Caramels, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free
Use Case
Reduce stress, achieve flow state, support your wellness
Effects Formula
Dominant Cannabinoid = THC
Dominant Terpenes = Limonene & Terpinolene
Infusion Strain = See Product for Current Infusion Strain & Farm
About this strain
Dogwalker OG is a balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Albert Walker OG with Chemdawg 91. Dogwalker OG effects are cerebral, calming, and promote focus. When consumed in large doses, these effects intensify into a deep sleepyness. This strain features a complex flavor profile that is woody and skunky. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with pain and appetite loss.
Dogwalker OG effects
Reported by real people like you
221 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Periodic Edibles
Enhanced Living through Chemistry - Never Miss Out on a Great Experience!
Periodic Edibles is a family run business with a background in chemistry. We rely on the Scientific Method to fine tune our formulas as we strive to produce a more effective and predictable edible experience.
We produce 100% Solventless Artisan Cannabis Caramels infused with strain specific Canna-Butter. We make our Canna-Butter in house by slow roasting cannabis flower in butter at lower temperatures to preserve the Terpenes and prevent degrading of the major and minor Cannabinoids.
We also produce a weekly podcast focused on the Business & Science of Cannabis called Periodic Effects. Listen on iTunes, Spotify or any Podcast App. You can also download our app by searching for "Periodic Effects" in the App Store!
