About this product

2g of Phat Panda flower, with nugs the perfect size for packing a bowl! Apple Mac combines fan-favorite MAC with our topselling Trophy Wife to create a heavy-hitting hybrid sure to please users of all tolerances. It sits heavily behind the eyes and provides users with that classic stoney feeling that Trophy Wife is renown for, along with a giggly mood-boost and increased ability to focus. Apple Mac is the perfect strain for playing games that require strategy, or activities that require thinking outside of the box.