Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
Apple Mac Platinum Line Pre-Roll 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product
Apple Mac combines fan-favorite MAC with our topselling Trophy Wife to create a heavy-hitting hybrid sure to please users of all tolerances. It sits heavily behind the eyes and provides users with that classic stoney feeling that Trophy Wife is renown for, along with a giggly mood-boost and increased ability to focus. Apple Mac is the perfect strain for playing games that require strategy, or activities that require thinking outside of the box.
MAC effects
Reported by real people like you
316 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
