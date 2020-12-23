About this product

Ice Cream Cake and Grape Pie Wedding Crasher come together to form an indica-dominant hybrid with beautiful purple buds and a fruity sweet taste. Grape Cream Cake smokes so smoothly that users are inclined to smoke bowl after bowl, but be careful--this is a strain that will sneak up on you! A wave of physical and mental relaxation will wash over you, and you may find yourself struggling to stay awake or function coherently.