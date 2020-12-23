Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
Grape Cream Cake Platinum Line Mega Roll 10g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Ice Cream Cake and Grape Pie Wedding Crasher come together to form an indica-dominant hybrid with beautiful purple buds and a fruity sweet taste. Grape Cream Cake smokes so smoothly that users are inclined to smoke bowl after bowl, but be careful--this is a strain that will sneak up on you! A wave of physical and mental relaxation will wash over you, and you may find yourself struggling to stay awake or function coherently.
Ice Cream Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
617 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
19% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
15% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!