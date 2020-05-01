About this product
• 1 Gram Infused Cannabis Pre-Roll
• Infused with Liquid Diamond Sauce
• Dusted with Bubble Hash
• Indica Strain
Lava Cake is an Indica-dominant strain that truly embodies the ethos of “dessert strain” with its sugary-sweet flavor profile and relaxing high.
PIFF STIXS is an infused pre-roll made with high-quality premium indoor flower, never shake. The flower is infused with liquid diamond sauce and rolled in bubble hash, covering the outside adding a higher level of THC and flavor.
About this strain
Lava Cake is a powerful indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Thin Mint GSC with Grape Pie. Lava Cake produces deeply relaxing effects that ease the mind and body. This strain is ideal for after work, lazy days off, or for anyone seeking to relax. Lava Cake is widely celebrated for its deliciously sweet flavor profile that puts out exceptionally smooth and cakey terpenes. Consumers say this strain smells similar to freshly baked goods - with notes of sugary dough coming through. Medical marijuana patients choose Lava Cake for swift relief of symptoms associated with chronic pain, stress and anxiety. Growers say this strain grows in a dense, bulbous structure with rich hues of purple and green camouflaged by dense, glistening trichomes.
Lava Cake effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with