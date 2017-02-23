Pollen Nation Cultivation
Supa Lemon OG
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Super Lemon Haze is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain in the haze family of strains. It was originally bred by Franco Loja from the Netherlands-based Green House Seed Co. as a cross between two other strains: Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze.
Super Lemon OG effects
44 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
40% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
36% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
