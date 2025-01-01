We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Poppy Flower
Premium Southern California Cannabis Flower
1
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
11 products
Flower
Jet Fuel
by Poppy Flower
5.0
(
3
)
Flower
Whoa Si Whoa
by Poppy Flower
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Melonade
by Poppy Flower
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
OG Cherry Cake
by Poppy Flower
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Ice Cream Cake
by Poppy Flower
Flower
Orange Creamsicle
by Poppy Flower
Flower
Rocky D
by Poppy Flower
Flower
Meat Breath
by Poppy Flower
Flower
Rockstar
by Poppy Flower
Flower
Wifi
by Poppy Flower
Flower
GG (Gorilla-Glue)
by Poppy Flower
Cannabis