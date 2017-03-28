About this product
About this strain
Black Domina is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Northern Lights, Ortega, Hash Plant, and Afghani. This melting pot of a strain delivers effects that are relaxing and sedating. Black Domina features a spicy pepper aroma and flavor. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
