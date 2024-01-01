Lemon Cherry Gelato

The breeder behind the Indica-dominant hybrid known as Lemon Cherry Gelato remains a mystery. It is a hybrid resulting from a mix between Sunset Sherbet and GSC (previously Girl Scout Cookies) and another strain, whose identity is unknown but is speculated to be Lemon Haze.

Three strains were used to create the Lemon Cherry Gelato cannabis variety: Girl Scout Cookies, Sunset Sherbet, and an unidentified cultivar. Each parent is briefly described below:

Girl Scout Cookies is a 50/50 hybrid mixture of Durban Poison and OG Kush, a legend on the West Coast.
The Sunset Sherbet strain is an Indica-dominant GSC and Pink Panties hybrid.
While the identity of the third parent remains a mystery, scientists have zoomed down on a citrus-rich phenotype as a strong possibility. An overwhelming majority of fans say it could be Lemon Haze.

About this strain

Lemon Cherry Gelato is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sunset Sherbet and Girl Scout Cookies. Lemon Cherry Gelato is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Lemon Cherry Gelato effects include tinglyrelaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lemon Cherry Gelato when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and stress. Bred by Backpackboyz, Lemon Cherry Gelato features an aroma of lime, berries, and citrus with flavors of lemon, and sweet fruit. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Cherry Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

