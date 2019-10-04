About this product
Dogwalker OG is an interesting Indica-dominant strain of cannabis with unknown origins. Although no one knows the original breeder behind this strain of cannabis, the community seems set on the fact that this strain is a cross between Albert Walker and Chemdawg 91. Smokers who find themselves looking for a powerful, long-lasting high often gravitate towards this strain. However, this strain should be used cautiously by beginners, as the incredibly high average THC level for this strain is 25%, which makes it quite the potent powerhouse.
Usually, strains get their names from their breeders, based on a unique quality of the flower or a combination of the names of the parent strains. Although we don’t know who the breeder behind this strain was, we can safely assume how they got the name Dogwalker OG.The aroma of this bud is quite pungent, and can often only be described as “wet dog.” It is likely that whoever had first crossed this strain smelled it and immediately thought up the name. This damp, earthy scent will quickly spread to the far reaches of your place as soon as you crack open the jar of bud. Although on paper this might not sound appealing, many have noted that this strain becomes an acquired taste, with nothing else hitting quite right after trying Dogwalker OG.
Most find themselves smoking Dogwalker OG in the afternoon or evening, as the powerful Indica effects have been known to leave individuals sleepy and stoned. The high begins with a light body buzz that builds into an almost cacophonous drum line in your muscles. With this buzz comes intense waves of relaxation that will calm any hint of stress or pain. While your body is firmly rooted in place and being relaxed from head to toe, your mind will be free to expand rapidly. Many have reported Sativa effects such as intense focus and creative energy also coming in strong following the body buzz. Towards the downturn of this high, you’ll likely feel sluggish and sedated, and without enough willpower, you might end up sleeping on the sofa. Medical cannabis patients suffering from insomnia might find the relief they seek in this strain.
Dogwalker OG is a balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Albert Walker OG with Chemdawg 91. Dogwalker OG effects are cerebral, calming, and promote focus. When consumed in large doses, these effects intensify into a deep sleepyness. This strain features a complex flavor profile that is woody and skunky. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with pain and appetite loss.
Dogwalker OG effects
Reported by real people like you
221 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
74% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Premium Seed Market
With over 30 years of experience producing and testing over 150 varietals and the world's top strains in Oregon. We pride ourselves on providing top quality seeds at a price that you can afford. We can offer seeds at this very reasonable price, because we are the grower and we do not purchase seeds from any other entity. No wholesaler involved! Here at PSM we provide seeds that anyone can grow successfully, beginners to experts alike. Here in Oregon we have spent over three decades testing hundreds of strains, spending countless hours picking the best varietals and preserving the strongest genetics and breeding them year after year.
For too long European, Canadian and American based seed banks have taken advantage of the everyday grower charging outrageous prices for seeds that may not even pop and genetics that haven't even been stabilized. When you order from us you get guaranteed genetics at a price you can afford with quality service and handling.
We offer flat-rate pricing on all of our strains; $29.99 for 10 seeds w/$3 shipping on single orders and free shipping when buying 2 or more packs. Shipping time is 3-5 days for US based customers and 7-10 days for International customers. All packages are labeled with discretion
We accept all major credit cards.
