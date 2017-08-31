About this product

Bred by the Dutch in 1978 this heavy hitter strain consists of Afghani, Mexican Acapulco Gold and Columbian Gold genetics. Skunk #1 contains an intense earthy, skunky smell with hints of sour and sweet aromas to boot. This plant may run slightly taller than most indicas but finishing sooner than most making it a staple in many gardens.



With some indica influence, Skunk #1 exhibits very vigorous growth, especially after the vegetative stage, and enjoys a flowering period of 8 to 9 weeks. If left untopped, these plants tend to grow a huge central cola and prefer a slightly more damp soil mix than some other strains. You can expect the plants to grow up to 4 feet indoors, although they can grow much larger outside.



When they’re ready for harvest, your crop will have that inimitable stench, the Skunk smell that everyone knows and loves – so you will have to invest in some charcoal air filter to get rid of the smell or all your neighbors will know what you’re up to. Once dried, the bud will give a lemony, dense smoke with a very ‘up’ high that’s full of energy and makes you feel amazing.