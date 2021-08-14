PUFF Xtrax Cake Stix 2 gram HHC-O Lemon Pound Cake Disposable Vape is a 2 gram and 2mL potent HHC-O Sativa strain that mixes Lemon Skunk and the “dangerously powerful Cheese Strain” with potent HHC-O oil. Lemon Cake has a taste that's truly unique, with sweet vanilla and bright citrus dancing over your tongue with each tasty hit. The aroma is very sweet and citrusy with a touch of earthy spices. HHC-O is a recently discovered cannabinoid with calming, relaxing and uplifting properties. The "O" at the end is exactly what happens with the THC-O. Producers take HHC and add acetate to it. That procedure changes the molecule of HHC, producing more potent effects than traditional HHC.



Features:



2mL/2000mg per Disposable

Flavor: Lemon Pound Cake

Strain: Sativa

Terpene Profile: Energetic, Motivating, Productive

Aroma: Sweet, Citrus, Vanilla w/ Earthy Notes

Premium Hemp Derived HHC-O Oil

CCELL® Coil and Ceramic Core Technology - Intense Flavor Production

Device Made by iKrusher - Superb Quality

Lab-Tested for Quality and Potency

Contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC

No cutting/filling oils such as VG, PG, PEG, MCT, Vitamin E, etc.

Ingredients: HHC-O Distillate & Terpenes