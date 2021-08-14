Cake Stix HHC-O 2G Disposable Vape: Lemon Pound Cake | Puff Xtrax
About this product
PUFF Xtrax Cake Stix 2 gram HHC-O Lemon Pound Cake Disposable Vape is a 2 gram and 2mL potent HHC-O Sativa strain that mixes Lemon Skunk and the “dangerously powerful Cheese Strain” with potent HHC-O oil. Lemon Cake has a taste that's truly unique, with sweet vanilla and bright citrus dancing over your tongue with each tasty hit. The aroma is very sweet and citrusy with a touch of earthy spices. HHC-O is a recently discovered cannabinoid with calming, relaxing and uplifting properties. The "O" at the end is exactly what happens with the THC-O. Producers take HHC and add acetate to it. That procedure changes the molecule of HHC, producing more potent effects than traditional HHC.
Features:
2mL/2000mg per Disposable
Flavor: Lemon Pound Cake
Strain: Sativa
Terpene Profile: Energetic, Motivating, Productive
Aroma: Sweet, Citrus, Vanilla w/ Earthy Notes
Premium Hemp Derived HHC-O Oil
CCELL® Coil and Ceramic Core Technology - Intense Flavor Production
Device Made by iKrusher - Superb Quality
Lab-Tested for Quality and Potency
Contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC
No cutting/filling oils such as VG, PG, PEG, MCT, Vitamin E, etc.
Ingredients: HHC-O Distillate & Terpenes
About this strain
Lemon Pound Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
42% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
42% of people report feeling talkative
Euphoric
42% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
PTSD
21% of people say it helps with ptsd
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Eye pressure
10% of people say it helps with eye pressure
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
PUFF Xtrax
PUFF XTRAX is the best Delta 8 store online for cheap premium D8, THC-O, HHC, THCV, D10: Disposables, Sugar Candy Edibles, Pre-Rolls and Vape Carts. Shop popular D8 THC at the best deals. PUFF EXTRACTS also offers Delta 8 Wholesale at the best prices on the market, All of our PUFF XTRAX D8 THC products are made using premium 100% Hemp