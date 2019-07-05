Raw Garden™
Banana Punch Live Sauce 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
Banana Punch Sauce
Banana OG X Purple Punch F2 (From the Village and Symbiotic Genetics)
Indica Dominant Hybrid
Sauce is crafted using Raw Garden's single-source Clean Green Certified fresh-frozen, whole-plant flowers. Through advanced crystallization techniques, our sauce is refined into a flavorful concentration of terpenes and cannabinoids.
Banana Punch effects
Reported by real people like you
46 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
43% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
41% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
26% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
17% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!