Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Raw Garden™

Raw Garden™

Banana Punch Live Sauce 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD

About this product

Banana Punch Sauce
Banana OG X Purple Punch F2 (From the Village and Symbiotic Genetics)
Indica Dominant Hybrid

Sauce is crafted using Raw Garden's single-source Clean Green Certified fresh-frozen, whole-plant flowers. Through advanced crystallization techniques, our sauce is refined into a flavorful concentration of terpenes and cannabinoids.

Banana Punch effects

Reported by real people like you
46 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
43% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
41% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
26% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
17% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!