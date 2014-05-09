Loading…
Royal Kush Pre-Roll 1g 2-Pack

by Red Frog Cannabis
HybridTHC 17%CBD
Royal Kush

Royal Kush by G13 Labs is a king among hybrids, delivering powerful trance-like effects with an earthy, skunky aroma. This balanced hybrid descends from the renowned line of Afghani and Skunk #1, two strains that have gained legendary status among cannabis breeders. Royal Kush’s happy, euphoric relaxation branches out in full-body effects that later ease into deep restfulness conducive for sleep. Patients treating stress, pain, and nausea can benefit from Royal Kush’s potent relief, but less seasoned consumers should take caution with this hard-hitter. This strain has a unique coverage of white pistil hairs, and growers are recommended an 8 to 13 week flowering time for their indoor Royal Kush plants.

Royal Kush effects

143 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
74% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
44% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Red Frog Cannabis
Tier 3 Producer/Processor