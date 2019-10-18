RGL Private Reserve
Original Glue (GG4)
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
GG4, formerly known as Gorilla Glue #4, developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel.
Relaxed
Happy
Euphoric
Dry mouth
Dry eyes
Dizzy
Stress
Pain
Depression
