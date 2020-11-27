About this product
Roll One offers a wide variety of good quality classics without any of the pretentious cannabis hype, because we know that consuming shouldn’t be a complicated affair. It’s good quality at everyday value.
About this strain
Papaya Cake is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Papaya Cake. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Papaya Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
97 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
38% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Roll One
