RYTHM
RYTHM LIVE Sativa Dominant Vape Cartridge L'Orange 500mg
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
RYTHM LIVE combines the classic and intentional craft we have been spinning since day one, elevated by strain specific live resin made from fresh frozen flower. With an array of terpenes and THCa from live resin, RYTHM LIVE offers a flavorful vape experience that hits on all the notes.
Strain description: L'Orange [orig: Oregon Lemon x Orange Crush] is an uplifting sativa dominant strain bursting with the aroma of fresh, juicy oranges.
L'Orange effects
Reported by real people like you
26 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Euphoric
11% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
7% of people report feeling uplifted
Aroused
7% of people report feeling aroused
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
11% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
11% of people say it helps with anxiety
