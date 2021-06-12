About this product
Strain description: L'Orange [orig: Oregon Lemon x Orange Crush], is an uplifting sativa dominant strain bursting with the aroma of fresh, juicy oranges.
About this strain
L’Orange is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Oregon Lemon and Orange Crush. L’Orange is 15% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us L’Orange effects include focus, feeling energized, and arousal. Medical marijuana patients often choose L’Orange when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Bred by Cannabiotix, L’Orange features flavors like orange, citrus and menthol. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of L’Orange typically ranges from $25-$35. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed L’Orange, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
L'Orange effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note.
A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle.
FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/