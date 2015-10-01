Sacred Flower Farms
GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies)
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) is an indica-dominant hybrid with a strong sativa component (40:60 sativa/indica ratio). This strain can reach THC levels of up to 28%, meaning it's one of the most potent strains available to medical marijuana patients. This strain provides the best aspects of both sativa and indica, and the high is powerful, happy, and euphoric, but with couch-lock body effects and feelings of lethargy. GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) tastes sweet and earthy, and it smells much the same. It's most effective at treating anxiety, stress, and depression, though it's also good for appetite. Dry mouth is the only likely adverse effect, though others are possible. This strain began as a crossbreed of OG Kush, a near-even hybrid; Durban Poison, a pure sativa; and Cherry Kush, an indica-dominant hybrid. GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) first appeared in California and is now one of the most popular strains in North America, where sells best on the West Coast and in Michigan. The high lasts for hours, making GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) a good deal in most places. It can be difficult to grow, but it's fast becoming a staple among home cultivators.
GSC effects
Reported by real people like you
4,816 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
28% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!