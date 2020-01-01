Welcome to Seattle Sensi, Washington State's premier indoor marijuana production facility. We are dedicated to providing the highest quality indoor marijuana or sinsimlla {sinsimilla is marijuana from the female plant containing very high levels of THC; derived from Spanish "sin semilla" which means "without seeds"}. At Seattle Sensi we grow marijuana that we like to smoke. Marijuana that tastes good, smells good, and is grown organically in an indoor environmentally controlled facility. ​ We achieve premium results by focusing on the best strains and quality production. As we all know, not all phenotypes are created equal. Over the last 10 years we have worked on narrowing our strains down so that we concentrate on growing the best of the best phonotypes. We produce all our own clones off Mother Plants that have been in our possession for years. You won’t find our strains in anyone else’s hands because we don’t sell them. ​ Just like making the best food dish, we know that ingredients in growing marijuana are key. All Organic growing aids. Premium Soil sourced from the Pacific Northwest. A meticulously controlled indoor environment in Tacoma, Washington. These factors set our product apart from the rest, and give our marijuana a richer taste and smoke. We encourage the growth process, provide an optimal environment and let Mother Nature do the rest.