The Pineapple Express strain is quite popular and has achieved main-stream recognition from the stoner film of the same name. These Pineapple Express seeds are a Sativa dominant cannabis strain with a 70:30 sativa/indica ratio.
The smell and taste is quite extraordinary, even the buds themselves have a hint of fruity pineapple. Pineapple Express is a popular medical strain chosen to treat a lot of medical problems including anxiety, stress and depression. If you are suffering from mild pains and aches, you need not look any further. After your first inhale, you will notice the calming and comforting effects of Pineapple Express immediately. Not only will it heighten all your senses but you will feel energized all the while observing an increase in focus, awareness and creativity.
Pineapple Express Strain Genetics
Suitable for both indoors and outdoors
Sex: Regular Seeds (non-feminized)
Genotype: 70% Indica/ 30% Sativa
Cross: Trainwreck & Hawaiian
Indoor flowering period: 60-70 days
Outdoor harvest time: Mid-October
Pineapple Express sure make a welcome addition to any garden, and these Pineapple Express Seeds are top shelf.
Pineapple Express effects
Reported by real people like you
2,735 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
38% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
