Godfather OG effects
Reported by real people like you
154 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
82% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
57% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
35% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
