Select Elite Live .5g Phantom Cookies - Sativa Hybrid
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Elite Live combines the same quality oil you’ve come to know from Select, now infused with freshly harvested live resin terpenes. The combination results in a high quality, high potency oil
with a wide variety of strain-specific flavor and effects- so sativas feel more stimulating and indicas more sleepy. Now that’s better.
Phantom Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
168 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
