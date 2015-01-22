Loading…
Shannon's Best Buds

Blueberry Cartridge 0.5g

IndicaTHC 17%CBD

Well-rounded Indica great for stress and pain. Enjoy the traditional flavors of Maine of pine and blueberries!

Blueberry effects

1,680 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
