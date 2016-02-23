Simply Crafted | Free Shipping
About this product
Our Live Resin Δ8 Concentrate is pure, potent, and loaded with all the medicinal benefits of the full cannabis plant profile.
Extracted from freshly harvested cannabis plants, then cured with cold-pressed terpenes to preserve the natural rich aroma and flavor. Δ8 Live Resin has a full spectrum cannabinoid profile and is cured with single-origin, cannabis-derived terpenes.
No GMOs
No chemicals
No solvents
Contains less than 0.3% Δ9-THC
*Consistency is similar to terp sauce
Net Wt. 1 Gram
Extracted from freshly harvested cannabis plants, then cured with cold-pressed terpenes to preserve the natural rich aroma and flavor. Δ8 Live Resin has a full spectrum cannabinoid profile and is cured with single-origin, cannabis-derived terpenes.
No GMOs
No chemicals
No solvents
Contains less than 0.3% Δ9-THC
*Consistency is similar to terp sauce
Net Wt. 1 Gram
Critical Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
473 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
78% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
27% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!