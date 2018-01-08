Simply Crafted | Free Shipping
About this product
Derived from hemp sourced from small organic farms, and then rigorously tested, our Delta-8 THC pre-filled cartridge is the best Δ8 on the market today. The high purity and refined quality of the cartridge offers a subtle cannabis flavor, with all the full plant benefits.
This pre-filled 1ml Live Resin Delta-8 Cartridge is ideal for micro-dose servings using any standard vape battery.
* No GMOs
* No Chemicals
* Single-Origin Terpenes
Lab Tested | Made in USA
OG Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
3,694 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
30% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!