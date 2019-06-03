Simply Crafted | Free Shipping
About this product
Sour Space Candy is one of the most popular CBD hemp flower strains available. It not only smells great but tastes great too.
The sight of this bud will impress even the pickiest connoisseur, with its curious mix of greens, purples, and yellow hues. Its buds are covered in sticky crystal trichomes that give off an enticing sweet scent that mixes tropical fruit, cheese, and lemon notes.
Sour Space Candy gets you lifted relatively quickly with minimal cerebral stimulation. Its light citrus scent and flavor make it an excellent choice for a snack or a midday pick-me-up
The sight of this bud will impress even the pickiest connoisseur, with its curious mix of greens, purples, and yellow hues. Its buds are covered in sticky crystal trichomes that give off an enticing sweet scent that mixes tropical fruit, cheese, and lemon notes.
Sour Space Candy gets you lifted relatively quickly with minimal cerebral stimulation. Its light citrus scent and flavor make it an excellent choice for a snack or a midday pick-me-up
Sour Space Candy effects
Reported by real people like you
36 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
41% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Inflammation
22% of people say it helps with inflammation
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!