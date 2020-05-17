SixFifths
Kush Mintz Cold Cured Live Rosin 1g
HybridTHC 27%CBD —
Premium Solventless Hash Oil that has been cold-cured to perfection in order to preserve terpenes commonly lost in the heating process. This results in a cleaner, smoother product as well as a cleaner, smoother high.
Relaxed
32% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
29% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
27% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
3% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
4% of people say it helps with stress
Lack of appetite
3% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Pain
3% of people say it helps with pain
