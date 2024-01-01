Sherbanger #22 -1g

by Smoke Weed LA
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Sherbanger #22 is a cross of Sunset Sherbet x Headbanger. This strain is known for its captivating scent and flavor, blending sweet, fresh blueberries with gassy, sour OG fumes. Expect deep relaxation with giggly euphoria.

About this strain

Lemon Cherry Gelato is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sunset Sherbet and Girl Scout Cookies. Lemon Cherry Gelato is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Lemon Cherry Gelato effects include tinglyrelaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lemon Cherry Gelato when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and stress. Bred by Backpackboyz, Lemon Cherry Gelato features an aroma of lime, berries, and citrus with flavors of lemon, and sweet fruit. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Cherry Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Smoke Weed LA
Smoke Weed LA
Shop products
Smoke Weed Los Angeles is known for it's up and coming, Los Angeles Indoor Grown Cannabis. A friend before a brand. Smoke Weed LA is your High Quality Indoor Flower at a Friendly price. The menu ranges from a variety of New Exotic Flower as well as Old School OG's & Land-Race Strains. Smoke Weed LA does not stop there. As consumption methods grow, the menu grows. Smoke Weed LA offers Top Quality Extracts, Concentrates, 510 Carts, Pods, Disposables, Edibles & Pre-Rolls. Smoke Weed Los Angeles, You Deserve It.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C12-0000250-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item