About this strain
Purple Kush is a pure indica strain that emerged from the Oakland area of California as the result of crossing Hindu Kush and Purple Afghani. Its aroma is subtle and earthy with sweet overtones typical of Kush varieties. Blissful, long-lasting euphoria blankets the mind while physical relaxation rids the body of pain, sleeplessness, and stress. Purple Kush will grow wide rather than tall, and will be ready for harvest following an 8-week flowering time.
Purple Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
1,639 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
55% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
42% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
26% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
36% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
