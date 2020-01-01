State regulation brings with it a need for partners who are versed in working within highly regulated, structured and professional environments. We have 70 years+ of combined experience in the cannabis industry. Our team has worked in a wide array of governmental, corporate and non-profit areas including biotech, medical device, solar, architecture, product management, Chinese medicine, and Permaculture. We have extensive customer-facing experience, and we have seen just how valuable our many transferable skills continue to be in this relatively young and growing industry. With all this being said, we are simply a good group of people who thrive when working with other good people.ARE YOU A MEDICAL CANNABIS CULTIVATOR, DISTRIBUTOR OR DISPENSARY? PARTNER WITH US TO DIVERSIFY YOUR PRODUCT LINE, EXPAND YOUR BRAND AND ULTIMATELY IMPROVE PATIENT WELLNESS Sonoma County Extracts is dedicated to helping to ensure safe delivery and potent medicine in a cost-effective manner. We don’t cultivate medical cannabis rather we help you “grow” your business choosing to work cooperatively vs. competitively. Take advantage of our fee-for-service, toll processing model and focus on what you do best.