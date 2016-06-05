Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms
Blueberry Kush Disposable Vape 1g
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
1g of your favorite Sticky Frog distillate, now in a convenient, rechargeable disposable cartridge!
Blueberry Kush effects
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
43% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
