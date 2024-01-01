PINK ACAI ALL-IN-ONE 1G THC PEN

by STIIIZY
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:
  • Photo of PINK ACAI ALL-IN-ONE 1G THC PEN
  • Photo of PINK ACAI ALL-IN-ONE 1G THC PEN

About this product

Our premium quality concentrates combine high level THC oil with bold flavors in a portable and rechargeable package. Perfect for when you're on the go, our classic formula offers consistent levels of potency and purity. STIIIZY sets the industry standard, influencing and inspiring through innovative methods.

PINK ACAI

TASTE: Berry, Earthy, Floral

FEELING: Relaxed, Euphoric, Happy

DESCRIPTION: Pink Acai gives you the best of both worlds— relief and relaxation combined with creativity and focus for any event.

About this strain

Pink Acai is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Pink Kush and Acai. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Pink Acai has a rare and exotic lineage, as it is the only strain cultivated by STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Pink Acai is 18-22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Pink Acai effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Pink Acai when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, and pain. Bred by STIIIZY, Pink Acai features flavors like berry, earthy, and floral. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which contributes to its sedating and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of Pink Acai typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Pink Acai is a deliciously purple strain with dense, resin-coated buds that burst with fruity flavor. This strain is great for unwinding at the end of the day, or enjoying a cozy night in with some snacks and a movie. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pink Acai, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand STIIIZY
STIIIZY
Shop products
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

Stay STIIIZY.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000620-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.