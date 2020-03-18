About this product

Looking for a whole new smoking experience?



Our Panacea Transition pre-roll is formulated with premium hybrid cannabis and six healing herbs to help with life and body transitions. Soothing herbs selected to help the body and mind adjust to change.*



This product aims to please from the unique flavor to the synergistic effect which comes from the combination of medicinal herbs, our infused herbal blunts offer a unique cannabis experience unlike any other. ​



Whole Plant - Full Spectrum - Full of Herbal Goodness

When you love natural herbs, more is better.​



To create this product, we chose to support local Southern Oregon farms and processors, and feature medicinal herbs that grow naturally here in Southern Oregon. With love and respect for our environment, this product is packaged in a fully biodegradable plastic tube.



Ingredients:



What's inside - 75% premium indica cannabis flower, 20% medicinal herbs, and 5% indica cannabis kief all working together to help you find relaxation.



Cannabis: GG #4 premium flower grown by Sunna Ra Acres and Tally Mon Kief by Ananda Farms (note: strains may vary by batch)



Medicinal herbs: Mullein, Skullcap, Catnip, Rose Petal, Passionflower, Chamomile



* This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Cannabis, terpene, and weight info shown in photos as examples, and will vary by individual batch.