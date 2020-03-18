Panacea Transition Cannabis and Herbal Preroll - 1 g - 1 pk
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Looking for a whole new smoking experience?
Our Panacea Transition pre-roll is formulated with premium hybrid cannabis and six healing herbs to help with life and body transitions. Soothing herbs selected to help the body and mind adjust to change.*
This product aims to please from the unique flavor to the synergistic effect which comes from the combination of medicinal herbs, our infused herbal blunts offer a unique cannabis experience unlike any other.
Whole Plant - Full Spectrum - Full of Herbal Goodness
When you love natural herbs, more is better.
To create this product, we chose to support local Southern Oregon farms and processors, and feature medicinal herbs that grow naturally here in Southern Oregon. With love and respect for our environment, this product is packaged in a fully biodegradable plastic tube.
Ingredients:
What's inside - 75% premium indica cannabis flower, 20% medicinal herbs, and 5% indica cannabis kief all working together to help you find relaxation.
Cannabis: GG #4 premium flower grown by Sunna Ra Acres and Tally Mon Kief by Ananda Farms (note: strains may vary by batch)
Medicinal herbs: Mullein, Skullcap, Catnip, Rose Petal, Passionflower, Chamomile
* This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Cannabis, terpene, and weight info shown in photos as examples, and will vary by individual batch.
GG4 effects
Reported by real people like you
3,229 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
About this brand
Sun God Medicinals - OLCC Division
Herbal infused products formulated with supporting herbs that provide comfort and support for specific symptoms. We only use organically grown, healing herbs that can be cultivated in beautiful Southern Oregon.
With three product lines - one with infused cannabis, one with infused hemp, and one with just herbal compounds - we support our region’s organic herb farmers, sustainable wildcrafters, health-conscious food producers, and local artists whenever possible.
At Sun God Medicinals we create products with the health of our customers in mind - blending, extracting, and producing effective, high quality products that really work for you, your family, and your friends.
