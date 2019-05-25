About this product
Blue Fire is Indica dominant hybrid cannabis that has an Indica/ Sativa content of 70/30 percent and it can sometimes increase to 90/10 percent as well. It is quite similar to DJ Short Blueberry that is produced by crossing Skunk and OG Kush. It has fuzzy buds that have a lovely light green color.
About this strain
From Humboldt Seed Organization, Blue Fire is an exceptionally fruity and potent cross of Blue Dream and Fire OG. The high is fueled by its OG lineage and its berry flavor also includes notes of fuel and citrus that make this a strain you won’t forget.
Blue Fire effects
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Energetic
50% of people report feeling energetic
Dry eyes
50% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
33% of people report feeling anxious
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
