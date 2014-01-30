Sweet As! Cannabis Co.
Dutch Treat
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Despite its reported 80 percent indica predominance, Dutch Treat represents sativa better than just about any hybrid. At the outset, it produces an uplifting, energetic effect. It peaks with a giddy case of the giggles against a backdrop of growing excitement. For a while, everything is hilarious, energy levels seem mildly caffeinated and a smile is the only shape your lips can make. A perfectly-balanced hybrid, Dutch Treat smoothly transitions from heady high to a more mellow contentment, underscored by a sense of gratitude for everything. Its subsequent body stone creates lasting feelings of calm and relaxation, leaving you feeling incredibly comfortable in whatever situation.
Dutch Treat effects
Reported by real people like you
759 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!