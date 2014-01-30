About this product

Despite its reported 80 percent indica predominance, Dutch Treat represents sativa better than just about any hybrid. At the outset, it produces an uplifting, energetic effect. It peaks with a giddy case of the giggles against a backdrop of growing excitement. For a while, everything is hilarious, energy levels seem mildly caffeinated and a smile is the only shape your lips can make. A perfectly-balanced hybrid, Dutch Treat smoothly transitions from heady high to a more mellow contentment, underscored by a sense of gratitude for everything. Its subsequent body stone creates lasting feelings of calm and relaxation, leaving you feeling incredibly comfortable in whatever situation.