Sweet Dirt
Dream Star Sugar 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 14%CBD —
Dream Star effects
Reported by real people like you
30 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
70% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
43% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
46% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
43% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
