Mohawk Hemp
Blueberry Terpene Blend
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Specially blended with ratios tweaked specifically to mimic the flavor profile of the Blueberry strain normally found in nature, this blend contains the following terpenes:
alpha-Pinene
Myrcene
D-Limonene
Terpinolene
Linalool
Terpineol
alpha-Humulene
beta-Caryophyllene
Caryophyllene Oxide
alpha-Bisabolol
Camphene
beta-Pinene
Nerolidol
Citronellol
Our Terpene formulae are 100% terpenes - you won't find any additives such as PG or VG. Please be aware that this is a highly concentrated product and must be diluted properly to be used.
Available in 3.5ml, 30ml, and larger quantities at bulk rates upon request.
Blueberry effects
Reported by real people like you
1,681 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
