About this product

CHERRY CORDIAL

(Hells OG x Space Queen)

• Sativa/Indica 35/65 • Harvest Window 56-63 Days

• Heavy Producer • It has a subtle Indica body high great for Pain.



Preview:

The flowers are light green in color with pistils ranging from a vibrant dark orange to a light orange almost looks white in color especially next to all the trichomes. The buds are nice and dense. The aroma that comes off of her throughout growth is overpowering. You must make sure your filters are up to par if smell is an issue for you. The high lasts for a while, giving you energy throughout.



Strain Description:

Cherry Cordial is one of those thick oily type smokes that coats your tongue with undertones of Cherry OG and Limes. The high is calming and provides great pain relief especially in the back and spine area. The high is a bit of a creeper and after it comes on has a long duration of 4-5 hours. Throwing some 6 day dried flowers in a Sasquatch Rosin press produced rivers of golden resin that immediately buttered up into what looked like margarine. Producing fat thick spears that start changing color at week 7 showing our oranges and burgundy shading. Very creative without causing anxiety.



Phenotypes: The 1st being OG dominant with tall lanky branch's, dense resinous buds reeking of Sour Lemon's Cherry and Diesels. The 2nd being tall with slightly tighter spacing and spear shaped slightly looser buds that smells of Musky Cherry/Lemon Diesel.



Height: Medium to Tall



Yield: Large yields of very resinous and sticky flowers



Indoor/ Outdoor Does well indoors LST is preferred



Best way to grow: Any type of training that you can provide, she will respond too in a positive manner.



Harvest Window: 56-63 Days



Sativa/ Indica: 35/65



Hybrid: Hells OG X Space Queen



High type: heady, stony / relaxing / pain relief / creative



Fruit / Cherry’s / Limes / Cola / Burgundy / Dates