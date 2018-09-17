About this product

QUSH

(Bubba Kush Pre-98 x Querkle)

• Sativa/Indica 30/70 • Harvest Window 55-60 Days

• Heavy Producer • Stoney & Relaxing



Preview: Just imagine the smell of kush combined with the candy flavoring of sweet tarts. The main goal we set out to accomplish was to increase the resin production and improve flavor and taste. Improved yields and hybrid vigor came along in the compact but high yielding hybrid we call “Qush”.Not only is it easy to grow, it is quite a powerful medicine designed for anti-anxiety and relaxation as well as nausea.



Strain Description:

This Indica dominant hybrid has a great taste and out of a 5 plant test run all 4 females turned a nice shade of purple with warm temps throughout. Our goal was to recreate the nice grape flavor but ad some speed to the slow Urkle mom and the results are better than we expected and finding 2 keeper moms from the very small test run we did. Results from the field verify mild variation, good yields, and fantastic flavor and colors. This hybrid has been featured in both Skunk and High Times magazine



Phenotypes: Short and compact and unmistakably kush. The only variance is a slight difference in the fruit smell, some cherry, some grape and some citrus



Height: Stocky and robust with nice support branching and large round flower formations



Yield: Large poodle style flowers with medium density, chunky and fat buds. Even smaller plants produce higher than average weight



Indoor / Outdoor: Does well in both Extended Veg Time Needed Indoors



Best way to grow: Plant naturally stays short and is easy to train into a dense canopy. Increase veg times for higher yields



Harvest Window: 55-60 days



Sativa/Indica: 30/70



Hybrid: Bubba Kush Pre-98 x Querkle



High type: Stoney and relaxing, only a few hits bring on an overall calmness. Strong but does not cause anxiety or nervousness. Times seems to slow but the imagination soars and you find yourself lost in self reflection.



Smells: Grape, cherry, kush, hash, Sweet Tarts, rotten pineapple, sour. Secondary smells are coffee, toffee, caramel, spicy and garlic.