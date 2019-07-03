Loading…
SYRINGES - PRESIDENTIAL OG

IndicaTHC 18%CBD

Syringes are a great way to dose your dabs thank to our convenient applicator. THClear distillate retains its pure terpenes and cannabinoids.

Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
48% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
32% of people say it helps with insomnia
