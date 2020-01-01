We are The Good Earth Organics, Southern Oregon’s largest premium soil manufacturer. We take great pride in our manufactured soil products that we sell in bag, bulk and tote sizes. Our main goal is to provide you with the best materials, equipment and advice to make your garden the best it can possibly be. We have been servicing the local Illinois valley community as well as the surrounding areas including Grants Pass, Medford, Ashland, and various locations throughout California and Washington for over 7 years. Our experienced team of gardeners has has a combined over 150 years of gardening experience and is here to serve and answer your questions. We operate a full service gardening supply store and operate a full soil manufacturing yard. We offer retail, wholesale and distributor pricing for our own manufactured products and a full line of both dry and liquid nutrients and supplements needed for your garden’s continued success. We source and test the finest possible ingredients to ensure high quality, pest-free and contaminant free blends that will perform to the highest standards time and time again.