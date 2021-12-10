About this product
Infused with cannabis derived terpinolene and myrcene dominant terpenes, our Lemon Fuel vaporizers have a straight gas profile.
Cannabis vaporizers are a great way to consume discreetly and consistently. Vape cartridges contain concentrated cannabis oil that is heated by a battery and vaporized for inhalation. These products are very potent and are designed to be consumed in 2-3 second puffs.
Cannabis vaporizers are a great way to consume discreetly and consistently. Vape cartridges contain concentrated cannabis oil that is heated by a battery and vaporized for inhalation. These products are very potent and are designed to be consumed in 2-3 second puffs.
About this strain
Lemon Fuel effects
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Sleepy
75% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
75% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Anxious
25% of people report feeling anxious
Paranoid
25% of people report feeling paranoid
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
PTSD
25% of people say it helps with ptsd
THC Strength
14% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Pass
The Pass is a vertically integrated producer of reliable and remarkable adult-use cannabis experiences. Our mission is to support people through intelligent consumption of our cannabis flower, extractions, and infused products. We grow, process, and package a catalog of products from our Berkshire mountain campus in Sheffield, MA.