The Pat Pen
Is this your brand?
Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.claim your brand
About The Pat Pen
Our goal is to provide Colorado with only the highest quality CO2 extracted cannabis oil. The Pat Pen's experienced team of extractors work 365 days a year to ensure that we are constantly and consistently producing the clearest, purest oil on the market. Not only do we produce great oil, but we also pride ourselves in having the best customer service around. Check out our product line and see what Pat can do for you.
Available in
United States, Colorado