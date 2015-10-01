The Pharm
GSC 1g
Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Beloved by medical marijuana patients looking for quick relief from symptoms associated with chronic pain, nausea, and appetite loss with a floral and sweet aroma that'll provide uplifting energy.
Notes | Sweet, Earthy, Floral
Effects | Happy, Hungry, Sedative
Notes | Sweet, Earthy, Floral
Effects | Happy, Hungry, Sedative
GSC effects
Reported by real people like you
4,816 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
28% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!