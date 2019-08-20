The Seed Pharm Marijuana Seeds
About this product
TheSeedPharm.com Pineapple Express Marijuana Seeds Feminized is an exclusive and unique mix of our powerful White Widow, Limon cello Haze and Strawberry Ice genetics. Selective breeding resulted in a superior marijuana plant, which will tickle your taste buds with a hint of pineapple. Pineapple Express Marijuana Seeds are easy to grow indoors and outdoors with high yields of large, sticky and sweet buds. What are you waiting for? Order your Pineapple Express Marijuana Seeds now at The Seed Pharm.
Pineapple Express effects
Reported by real people like you
2,735 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
38% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!