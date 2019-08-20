About this product

TheSeedPharm.com Pineapple Express Marijuana Seeds Feminized is an exclusive and unique mix of our powerful White Widow, Limon cello Haze and Strawberry Ice genetics. Selective breeding resulted in a superior marijuana plant, which will tickle your taste buds with a hint of pineapple. Pineapple Express Marijuana Seeds are easy to grow indoors and outdoors with high yields of large, sticky and sweet buds. What are you waiting for? Order your Pineapple Express Marijuana Seeds now at The Seed Pharm.