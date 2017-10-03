Time Machine Flower 1g Sativa Blue Dream

by Time Machine
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

Blue Dream is like the ultimate time capsule, blending the best of sativa with an edge of indica for a journey through creativity and relaxation. With its Haze and Blueberry lineage, this strain delivers a sweet berry aroma that takes you back to the golden days of discovery while propelling you forward with an energizing, motivating buzz. Perfect for your daytime expeditions, Blue Dream is your co-pilot for unlocking inspiration and focus. Beloved by cannabis aficionados across generations, this strain is your key to reliving the best moments of the past while exploring new frontiers.

Step into the Time Machine with our hydroponic greenhouse-grown cannabis! Cultivated in state-of-the-art greenhouses, our flower blends retro vibes with futuristic innovation. Using a sustainable closed-loop system that recycles water like it's 2099, we've created an eco-friendly way to deliver a timeless experience. Whether you're sparking nostalgia or making new memories, Time Machine flower is your ticket to cannabis reimagined.

About this strain

Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. This strain produces a balanced high, along with effects such as cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Blue Dream can be more than 20% THC but has a low CBD percentage, making this potent strain a fan favorite of both novice and veteran cannabis consumers. In terms of flavor, Blue Dream is reported to smell and taste like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients often use Blue Dream to treat symptoms of stress, anxiety and depression. Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains and has quickly become one of the most-searched-for strains in the Leafly database. The average price per gram of Blue Dream is $20. Strains similar to Blue Dream include Blue Dream CBD, Double Dream, and Blue Magoo.




About this brand

Time Machine
Every cannabis experience offers some form of time travel. The Time Machine story follows two brothers who, after receiving a cryptic message from the future, embark on a journey to save mankind with cannabis, traveling across all corners of the globe and through history exploring cannabis, its impact, and ultimately saving the future.

Time Machine Flower is…
Hydroponic chronic from the future!

License(s)

  • CA, US: #C12-0000570-LIC
