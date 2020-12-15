GG CBD Shatter is made from CBD pure isolate and has GG terpenes added to it.

Our CBD pure isolate begins its life as Colorado grown industrial hemp. It is then harvested, extracted, refined, and tested to ensure the highest quality end product possible.

CBD pure isolate (or CBD crystal) is, in simple terms, the purest form of cannabidiol. When you add terpenes to the mix, it becomes a product known as CBD shatter. Thus, CBD shatter is just a pure isolate of CBD with terpenes blended in.

97%+ Pure Hemp extract.

1000 milligrams.

Derived Entirely from Colorado Grown Industrial Hemp.

Non-GMO, Natural Industrial Hemp Oil Extract

CO2 Extracted Industrial Hemp Oil

Pesticide Free