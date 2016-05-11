Twisted Extracts
Royal Chemdawg
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Royal Chemdawg effects
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Creative
55% of people report feeling creative
Sleepy
44% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Inflammation
33% of people say it helps with inflammation
Headaches
22% of people say it helps with headaches
Insomnia
22% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!